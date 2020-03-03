UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bar Council Condemns Detention Of IOJ&K HCBA President, General Secy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan Bar Council condemns detention of IOJ&K HCBA president, general secy

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Abid Saqi Tuesday strongly condemned the decision of the Indian government to extend the period of detention of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) High Court Bar Association (HCBA) President Mian Abdul Qayoom and General Secretary Ashraf Butt and other political leaders under the draconian Public Safety Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Abid Saqi Tuesday strongly condemned the decision of the Indian government to extend the period of detention of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) High Court Bar Association (HCBA) President Mian Abdul Qayoom and General Secretary Ashraf Butt and other political leaders under the draconian Public Safety Act.

Mian Qayoom, an aged Lawyer's Leader who remained president of the HCBA for 21 times, suffering from multiple ailments also having undergone heart surgery; currently lodged in the Tihar Jail, New Delhi, was being punished for his undeterred stance on Kashmir issue. Qayoom was arrested along with 24 other activists following the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution by Indian government on August 5, last year, said a PBC press release.

Abid Saqi said the fascist Modi government which was continuously committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris, had shamelessly denied even medical facilities to the old ailing Mian Qayoom and paid no heed to appeals of senior foreign lawyers including Richard Atkins, QC Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales and Sehona Jolly SC, Chair of the BHRC, expressing their concerns over the detention of Mian Qayoom and otherlawyers and political activists and demanding for their release.

He said the PBC severely condemned the continued detention of Mian Qayoom, all other lawyers and political activists and impressed upon international community including the UN, to raise their voice against accesses and brutalities being committed by law enforcement agencies and even army personnel under directions of the Indian government on Kashmiris who were struggling for the right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations Jail Lawyers Jammu New Delhi Wales August All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

55 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority discards 1350 kg unhygienic ..

2 minutes ago

UN appeals for $877 mn to help Rohingya refugees i ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Supports Russia's Initiative to Hold Summit ..

2 minutes ago

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

1 hour ago

UK Defense Ministry to Support Civil Authorities i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.