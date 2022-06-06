UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bar Council Condemns Murder Of A Lawyers In Lahore, Kamoke

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Pakistan Bar Council condemns murder of a lawyers in Lahore, Kamoke

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday condemned the murders of Zubair Shafiq Ramay and Muhammad Ahsan Bhatti, Advocates, Kamoke and Lahore and have expressed their grief and sorrow on the loss precious lives of both young Advocates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday condemned the murders of Zubair Shafiq Ramay and Muhammad Ahsan Bhatti, Advocates, Kamoke and Lahore and have expressed their grief and sorrow on the loss precious lives of both young Advocates.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC condemned firing on Mian Shakeel Ahmad, Senior Advocate, Sialkot and Ex-Assistant Advocate General and kidnapping of Hafiz Usman, Advocate, Lahore.

They expressed their deep concerns upon said inhuman incidents against Advocates and demanded from the I. G. Punjab Police and Provincial Government for immediate arrest of culprits of the said incidents and to award them exemplary punishment.

They have also urged upon that Government should provide security to citizens especially the Advocates and take immediate measures to stop like incidents in future against Advocates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Firing Police Kidnapping Punjab Young Sialkot Kamoke Shakeel From Government

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina Officials for Th ..

US Sanctions 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina Officials for Threatening Regional Stability - ..

46 seconds ago
 Simple brisk walk may be enough to fight off depre ..

Simple brisk walk may be enough to fight off depression

49 seconds ago
 ANP President welcomes PM's proposed grand dialogu ..

ANP President welcomes PM's proposed grand dialogue on national issues

51 seconds ago
 Zadran century helps Afghanistan to winning 2-0 OD ..

Zadran century helps Afghanistan to winning 2-0 ODI series lead

6 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Sheikh for payment of compensation to famil ..

Imtiaz Sheikh for payment of compensation to families relocated due to Thar coal ..

6 minutes ago
 Mexico leader to skip Biden's Americas Summit

Mexico leader to skip Biden's Americas Summit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.