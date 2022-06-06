Pakistan Bar Council condemns murder of a lawyers in Lahore, Kamoke

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday condemned the murders of Zubair Shafiq Ramay and Muhammad Ahsan Bhatti, Advocates, Kamoke and Lahore and have expressed their grief and sorrow on the loss precious lives of both young Advocates

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC condemned firing on Mian Shakeel Ahmad, Senior Advocate, Sialkot and Ex-Assistant Advocate General and kidnapping of Hafiz Usman, Advocate, Lahore.

They expressed their deep concerns upon said inhuman incidents against Advocates and demanded from the I. G. Punjab Police and Provincial Government for immediate arrest of culprits of the said incidents and to award them exemplary punishment.

They have also urged upon that Government should provide security to citizens especially the Advocates and take immediate measures to stop like incidents in future against Advocates.