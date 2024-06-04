Open Menu

Pakistan Bar Council Delegation Visits USKT

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Bar Council delegation visits USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Bar Council delegation led by Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, a

member of the Pakistan Bar Council, visited the University of Sialkot (USKT) department of

law to evaluate it according to the Pakistan Bar Council Legal education rules.

They assessed the infrastructure, classrooms, facilities, faculty qualifications, student admissions, law library, computer labs and the number of students admitted to the LLB programme.

Head of the Department of Law Faiza Chaudhry emphasized the department's key strengths, including a highly qualified and experienced faculty, a comprehensive and updated curriculum, and robust legal research opportunities in the presence of the Dean Faculty of Interlinkages, Dr Aslam Dar and Registrar, Muhammed Yaqoob.

