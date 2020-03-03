Pakistan Bar Council dismisses reported threats to Aurat March participants

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Abid Saqi on Tuesday dismissed the reported threats being made to the organizers and participants of the Aurat March, 2020 to be held on International Women's Day.

The PBC vice chairman, in a statement, claimed that the alleged threats were contrary to the fundamental rights of citizens and constituted a hate speech against activities related to women's rights.

He said the Aurat March Charter of Demands was in line with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution as it highlighted the issues of violence against women and their economic deprivation.

"It is the fundamental right of every citizen to assemble in public places and mark their peaceful protest," he said, adding the International Women's Day was being observed in Pakistan for decades and there had been no instances of violence or unconstitutional activity at the march. The visibility of women in public spaces was a sign of functioning democracy, Saqi said.

He urged the relevant government institutions to provide security to the Aurat March.