Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) asks CJP to take suo motu notice of video leak issue

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa to take suo motu notice of matter of alleged video leak by judge Arshid Malik of Accountability Court (AC) .Advocate Raheel Kamran Sheikh in his letter sent to all members of PBA has proposed that request should be made to CJP to take suo motu notice of this matter and a larger bench of Supreme Court (SC) should hear the case.PBC should request the court to include it into hearing process of the case on the commencement of proceedings besides assisting the court on this count.

It was said in the letter questions are raised over the integrity and credibility of judicial system of the country due to such incidents and therein it is showed that allegedly institution of judiciary is weak which can be controlled.According to letter PBC will file a constitutional petition in SC on this issue whereby the court will be requested to issue orders for initiation of proper legal action against judge of the AC.