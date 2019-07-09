UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Asks CJP To Take Suo Motu Notice Of Video Leak Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) asks CJP to take suo motu notice of video leak issue

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa to take suo motu notice of matter of alleged video leak by judge Arshid Malik of Accountability Court (AC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa to take suo motu notice of matter of alleged video leak by judge Arshid Malik of Accountability Court (AC) .Advocate Raheel Kamran Sheikh in his letter sent to all members of PBA has proposed that request should be made to CJP to take suo motu notice of this matter and a larger bench of Supreme Court (SC) should hear the case.PBC should request the court to include it into hearing process of the case on the commencement of proceedings besides assisting the court on this count.

It was said in the letter questions are raised over the integrity and credibility of judicial system of the country due to such incidents and therein it is showed that allegedly institution of judiciary is weak which can be controlled.According to letter PBC will file a constitutional petition in SC on this issue whereby the court will be requested to issue orders for initiation of proper legal action against judge of the AC.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu All Court

Recent Stories

Ehsas program to provide economic security to poor ..

4 minutes ago

Indian fans pray for victory against New Zealand

4 minutes ago

Workshop held at yyub Agriculture Research Institu ..

4 minutes ago

The court has directed AC to continue its proceed ..

4 minutes ago

UAE defence official, German Ambassador discuss is ..

14 minutes ago

Excessive use of smart phone putting children's he ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.