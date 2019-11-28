The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday restored the certificate of former law minister Farogh Naseem as an advocate of Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday restored the certificate of former law minister Farogh Naseem as an advocate of Supreme Court.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court (SC) had bared the former minister from giving arguments on Wednesday in extension case of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and asked him to address his license matter firstly.