Pakistan Bar Council postponed bar election in Hyderabad

The Pakistan Bar Council has postponed the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, on the grounds of the need of correction in the voter list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council has postponed the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, on the grounds of the need of correction in the voter list.

According to the order of the Chairman PBC Appeal Committee issued on Thursday, the Sindh Bar Council had been directed to conduct election of the SHCBA after verifying the voter list.

The SBC has been asked to hold the election within three weeks after the verification process.

"It is contended that neither the SBC has verified the list of the valid voters in compliance with the rule 175-J of the Pakistan Legal Practioners and Bar Councils Acr , 1973, nor the verified list had been provided to the contesting candidates of election 2020," the order pointed out citing the applicants.

The appeal in this regard was filed by advocate Mumtaz Alam Laghati and eight other lawyers of SHCBA in the PBC.

According to the list submitted to the PBC on December 19, 2019, there are 2,296 voters in the SHCBA.

The SHCBA earlier had scheduled the bar elections for March 7.

The process of submission of nomination forms and scrutiny was underway.