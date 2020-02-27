UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bar Council Postponed Bar Election In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:51 PM

Pakistan Bar Council postponed bar election in Hyderabad

The Pakistan Bar Council has postponed the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, on the grounds of the need of correction in the voter list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council has postponed the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, on the grounds of the need of correction in the voter list.

According to the order of the Chairman PBC Appeal Committee issued on Thursday, the Sindh Bar Council had been directed to conduct election of the SHCBA after verifying the voter list.

The SBC has been asked to hold the election within three weeks after the verification process.

"It is contended that neither the SBC has verified the list of the valid voters in compliance with the rule 175-J of the Pakistan Legal Practioners and Bar Councils Acr , 1973, nor the verified list had been provided to the contesting candidates of election 2020," the order pointed out citing the applicants.

The appeal in this regard was filed by advocate Mumtaz Alam Laghati and eight other lawyers of SHCBA in the PBC.

According to the list submitted to the PBC on December 19, 2019, there are 2,296 voters in the SHCBA.

The SHCBA earlier had scheduled the bar elections for March 7.

The process of submission of nomination forms and scrutiny was underway.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Sindh High Court Lawyers Hyderabad March December 2019 2020

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses c ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish 2019 GDP growth rate of 0.6% expected

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion

4 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notif ..

4 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG plants s ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Encroachment operation against land grabbers ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.