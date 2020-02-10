(@FahadShabbir)

The Chairman Appeal Committee of Pakistan Bar Council on Monday has suspended the Sindh Bar Council's February 8 notification which had changed members of the Sindh High Court Bar Association's election committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Chairman Appeal Committee of Pakistan Bar Council on Monday has suspended the Sindh Bar Council's February 8 notification which had changed members of the Sindh High Court Bar Association's election committee.

The committee also admitted appeal of SHCBA Hyderabad's outgoing General Secretary Mumtaz Alam Laghari against the SBC and issued notice to the respondents.

"... the operation of the impugned letter no. ref. 130/SBC/20 dated 8-2-2020 issued by the Secretary SBC with reference to order dated 8-2-2020 of the Executive Committee of SBC in respect of election of SHCBA Hyderabad will remain suspended," reads the chairman's order.

The SBC's Executive Committee of February 8 ordered reconstitution of the election committee of SHCBA.

It replaced the SHCBA nominated advocates Muhammad Arshad S Pathan, Amjad Ali Baloch and Muhammad Suleman Dahiri with advocates Abdul Razzaque Mahar and Qurban Ali Malano.

Mahar has been made the Returning Officer and Malano Assistant RO.

The SBC had also suspended February 1 circular with regard to the March 7 elections of SHCBA which was issued by Pathan.

However, the SBC did not change dates of the election which was announced by the outgoing body of SHCBA.