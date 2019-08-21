Pakistan bear serious life, economic losses in war on terror: Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday said Pakistan has bore serious life and economic losses in war against terror

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday said Pakistan has bore serious life and economic losses in war against terror.

National Action Plan (NAP) had helped a lot in coping with terrorism in the country, he made these remarks while addressing workshop organized regarding NAP here, said a press release.

The interior minister noted that the NAP was formed after the Army Public school carnage in Peshawar where all political parties had their consensus on it.

He said every person had to play its role for the betterment and progress of the country.

The workshop was attended by law enforcement bodies, Police and officials of the ministry of interior.