ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Despite Indian efforts to isolate Pakistan on the diplomatic front, Pakistan has defeated India with a great success at the global level as it was elected as a member of the Executive Board of UNESCO and vice-chairman after securing maximum votes maintaining a lead over India.

Group elections were held in November 2023 under the auspices of the United Nations, where Pakistan has been re-elected as the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the period 2023-2027.

In the elections held on November 15, 2023, Pakistan got the highest number of 154 votes, whereas out of the 58-member executive board, Pakistan secured an impressive 38 votes while India secured 18 votes which is a huge defeat for India.

Pakistan's membership will enable it to influence global policies and initiatives in education, science, culture and communication. The re-election of Pakistan to the Executive Board of UNESCO has several potential benefits for the country.

UNESCO's Executive Board plays an important role in shaping the organization's policies and programmes. Pakistan's re-election is the best proof of Pakistan's longstanding support and constructive role in the United Nations.

Pakistan will play an important role in global advocacy and cooperation on issues of education, culture, science and communication.

Membership of the Executive Board of UNESCO will provide Pakistan with an excellent opportunity to enhance its diplomatic relations and cooperation with other member countries.

In addition to this success, Pakistan also won an important victory by being elected as the vice-chairman of UNESCO by defeating India.

The Asia-Pacific Group beat India to the top position in the UN-affiliated forum's Executive Board for the period 2023-2025.

UNESCO membership will enable Pakistan to advocate and represent its issues at the global level. Pakistan will play an important role in strengthening UNESCO's mandate and policy-making. Pakistan's responsibilities include developing principles, promoting global priorities and working to effectively monitor UNESCO-administered programs and activities.

As a member of the Executive Board and Vice-Chairman, Pakistan will try to strengthen contacts among all countries, to reach concrete results on various issues and to establish consensus on key issues for their actions.

In a statement of the Foreign Office on this success, the members of the Executive Board and all the member countries of UNESCO expressed their strong support and confidence in Pakistan's candidacy. This achievement is a matter of pride for the country as it is a huge success globally.