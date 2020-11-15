Pakistan become self-sufficient in manufacturing of COVID-19 related material: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing of COVID-19 related material with the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians.

He said that the country lacked the medical equipment to fight the pandemic when the first phase of COVID appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in his address at the launching ceremony of a new model of ventilator, the Minister said Pakistan is now exporting Corona-virus related products worth 100 million Dollars.