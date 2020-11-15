UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Become Self-sufficient In Manufacturing Of COVID-19 Related Material: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan become self-sufficient in manufacturing of COVID-19 related material: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing of COVID-19 related material with the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians.

He said that the country lacked the medical equipment to fight the pandemic when the first phase of COVID appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in his address at the launching ceremony of a new model of ventilator, the Minister said Pakistan is now exporting Corona-virus related products worth 100 million Dollars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology February Sunday Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

39 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

1 hour ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

1 hour ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.