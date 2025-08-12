Pakistan Becomes 5th Largest Date Producer With 560,000 Tonnes Annual Output
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Pakistan has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest date producer, with an annual output of around 560,000 tonnes and 102,000 tonnes date exports per annum
This was stated by the experts while addressing Dates Festival 2025 at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday.
They said that agricultural scientists from the Horticultural Research Institute Faisalabad and its sub-institutions have achieved a breakthrough by enabling commercial-scale cultivation of renowned foreign date varieties such as Ajwa, Halawi and Medjool alongside popular local cultivars.
To celebrate this milestone, AARI Horticulture Department organized a grand Dates Festival 2025 which showcased a wide range of date varieties and value-added products.
The festival featured displays of premium date types including Ajwa, Medjool, Halawi, Khudrawi, Dhakki, Shakran, and Aseel. All were presented in attractive packaging.
The event also included hands-on training for farmers on modern cultivation techniques, best management practices, harvesting methods, value addition, and post-harvest technologies.
Special lectures were delivered on enhancing research outcomes and promoting exports to international markets.
The participants included leading agricultural scientists from across Pakistan, academia, private sector representatives, progressive farmers, exporters, students and media personnel.
Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar Markhand from Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai University Sindh presided over the event while Punjab Agricultural Research Chief Scientist Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman attended it as chief guest.
Among other notable attendees included former MPA Dr Najma Afzal and Chief Scientist Horticulture Malik Mohsin Abbas.
In his address, Dr Markhand highlighted Pakistan’s favourable climate and agricultural resources for achieving high-quality date production. He stressed that integrating research with modern technology could not only boost yields but also significantly enhance quality, thereby increasing export volumes.
Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman lauded the ongoing research at AARI as being on par with international standards and urged the farmers to adopt modern scientific recommendations to strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global date market.
Malik Mohsin Abbas emphasized the importance of reducing post-harvest losses, adopting value addition and improving packaging to secure a stable position in international trade while promoting the use of technologies such as solar dryers.
Dr Najma Afzal underscored the potential role of women in the date industry, particularly in packaging and value addition, to uplift rural economies.
Agricultural scientists Dr Muhammad Akhlaq, Dr Abrar Ahmed, Dr Ahmed Din, Muaz Aziz and Dr Zahid Rasheed also delivered thematic lectures on various aspects of date production and processing, reflecting the sector’s vast potential for growth and global competitiveness.
