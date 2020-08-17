Pakistan becomes attractive destination for tourists: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Pakistan has become an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Pakistan has become an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world.

In a tweet he said that 100 per cent booking at tourist destinations was a proof that the tourism industry in Pakistan was gradually growing.

It is a clear demonstration of revival of economic activities and the restoration of public confidence, he said.

He said people must implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).