Pakistan becomes attractive market for Chinese investors: Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan has become an attractive market for the Chinese investors through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan has become an attractive market for the Chinese investors through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing a national seminar on "CPEC:Challenges and Opportunities" held at a local hotel, the minister said that the CPEC project has a great future and it would change the fate of the region along bringing economic prosperity.

The minister said eleven special economic zones were being established under the CPEC which will promote industrialization in the country.

These special economic zones would provide vast opportunities for investors from China as well as other countries.

He said "We welcome Chinese investors in Pakistan".

The minister disclosed that his ministry has planned to uplift semi-conductor industry and bring value addition to our own products with the cooperation of Chinese friends.

The Minister said Pakistan was also paying focus on renewable energy which is the future for Pakistan's power system.

He said in this regard, his ministry has approached the Chinese companies to shift their solar panel manufacturing units to Pakistan.

The federal minister was of the view that CPEC would also help bring improvement in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

He said that the agriculture sector in Pakistan is also an untapped potential market and industry where investment and partnership potentials are existing.