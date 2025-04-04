- Home
Pakistan Becomes First Foreign Country To Join China's Space Station Training Program: SUPARCO Director
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) Director AKM Shafaat Ali Friday revealed that Pakistan will send two merit-based astronauts for training in China, marking a significant milestone as Pakistan becomes the first foreign country to participate in China's space station training program.
Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Pakistan has signed an agreement with China to train Pakistani astronauts, with candidates selected based on merit, including PhD holders, experienced pilots and graduates meeting specific physical requirements, he said while talking to a private news channel exclusive interview.
He announced that Pakistan has collaborated with China to offer astronaut training to Pakistani nationals, with a focus on selecting candidates with exceptional academic credentials, relevant expertise and adherence to specific physical standards.
Shafaat Ali highlighted that China initially reserved astronaut training exclusively for its citizens, but has now extended this opportunity to Pakistan, fostering greater bonding and friendship between the two nations.
Director Suparco outlined a rigorous three-stage selection process for aspiring Pakistani astronauts, ensuring only the most qualified candidates are chosen for the prestigious training program in China.
The astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026, he mentioned.
Responding to a query, he explained that the mission will conduct cutting-edge scientific experiments in various fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy at CSS.
AKM Shafaat Ali further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chinese government for extending this remarkable opportunity to Pakistan, enabling the country to take a giant leap in space exploration.
