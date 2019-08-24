UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Becomes The 4th Fastest Growing Freelance Market Surpassing India

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:03 PM

With an ever-growing population of freelancers in the country and initiatives taken by local bodies such as PITB, Pakistan has become Asia's biggest epicenter for the internet's ever-expanding market of remote work

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) With an ever-growing population of freelancers in the country and initiatives taken by local bodies such as PITB, Pakistan has become Asia's biggest epicenter for the internet's ever-expanding market of remote work.

According to a report by one of the leading payment platforms, Payoneer Global Gig Economy Index for Q2 2019, Pakistan with its 47% growth rate, now ranks at fourth number among the fastest-growing freelance markets in the world.Thanks to its direct line into the world's digital cash flows, Payoneer is able to provide granular insights into why Asian countries like Pakistan, in particular, have ridden the crest of the gig economy's massive wave.

It also helps build a case for their continued success in this regard.In the race of freelancing, Pakistan has beaten other countries including India to claim the top spot among Asia nations that showed steep upwards growth in their gig economies.

The US stood first among the fastest-growing freelance markets with a rising figure of 78% since the last year's same period.Here's a list of the top 10 fastest-growing markets. U.S (78% growth) U.K.

(59% growth)Brazil (48%) Pakistan (47% growth) Ukraine (36% growth) Philippines (35% growth)India (29% growth)Bangladesh (27% growth) Russia (20% growth) Serbia (19% growth)Notably, Pakistan is a defining country in the freelancer landscape of 2019, and Payoneer's Gig Economy Index demonstrates how successful its efforts were to drive demand for an increasingly-skilled (and connected) workforce.

Pakistan has directly benefited by nurturing its younger and naturally tech-savvy population, 70% of which are under 30 years old.

