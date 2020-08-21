UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Becoming Great Country, Nation Of Hardworking People: President Dr Arif Alvi

Pakistan becoming great country, nation of hardworking people: President Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan was becoming a great country and a nation of hardworking people who cared for the underprivileged.

The President in a tweet lauded the discipline of the nation, which overcame grave challenges such as terrorism and polarisation in the society.

He said hope must prevail instead of despondency among the nation.

"Work still needs to be done, but I want to kindle hope in trying times, not despondency," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

