Pakistan begins national immunization drive against COVID-19

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says that 500,000 doses have reached Pakistan so far and 70 per cent eligible population will get vaccination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday kicked off national immunization drive against COVID-19.

The immunization drive would simultaneously begin in all provinces.

The development took place after the first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine reached all the federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to journalists, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan said that 70 per cent eligible population would receive vaccination.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar initiated the national immunisation drive in a special ceremony while the chief ministers of all provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir Prime Minister, participated in the event via video link.

Asad Umar thanked all the stakeholders and political leaders who work jointly in country's fight against the virus.

The provinces also held separate events to start the vaccination drive.

Pakistan received 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine on Monday which is being administered to the frontline healthcare workers in the first phase.

The authorities have made special arrangements for the distribution of the vaccine across the country in a secured environment under a security plan devised by the NCOC.