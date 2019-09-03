Pakistan being portrayed negatively in world: Yu-Jen Huang

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of a 22-member delegation of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Yu-Jen Huang, said on Tuesday that international media was portraying a negative picture of Pakistan but they have found Pakistan as peaceful country and best place for business

Talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that investors of Taiwan wanted to enhance their investment in Pakistan. He said that B2B (business to business) contacts and dissemination of trade and investment related information could be helpful in this regard.

Yu-Jen HUang said that Taiwan was the world's 19th largest outbound investor and the 8th largest in Southeast Asia. He added that Taiwan was advanced in technologies, auto parts, machinery, food processing and functional textiles.

He informed the LCCI office-bearers that TAITRA was founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade and it was a non-profit trade promotion organization jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations and several commercial organizations. He said that TAITRA assisted Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.

Yu-Jen Huang mentioned that tremendous business opportunities could be found in Taiwan's dynamic economy.

Taiwan's strategic location, infrastructure and capital made the island an ideal springboard for business operations throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim.

During the meeting with Taiwanese delegation, the LCCI President Almas Hyder said that trading houses are strength of Taiwan and they should think over enhancing trade & economic ties with Pakistan which has a lot to offer in various sectors of economy.

Almas Hyder said that swift economic development of Taiwan was impressive, as its people were hardworking and they had marketed Taiwan in a winsome manner. He said that Pakistan was a huge market of over 210 million people that was ten times bigger than Taiwan, asserting that there was a huge consumption of all products in Pakistan and Taiwan should avail this opportunity. He said that Taiwan could import textile and various other products from Pakistan comparatively at low rates.

He said, "Taiwan must look to other countries like Pakistan for trade and investment. We are ready for promoting business with you today." He said that Pakistan was endowed with sufficient raw materials, low-cost and trained labour force, easy access for marketing to third country destinations like Central Asian Republics and Gulf States. There were ample opportunities for establishing joint ventures in Pakistan in the fields of auto parts, electric and electronic goods, hi-tech and light engineering, household appliances, packaging, plastic & plastic products, food processing and preservation etc. All these factors make Pakistan an ideal place for investment.

He appreciated the efforts of Taiwan External Trade Development Council known as TAITRA which was doing consistent efforts to enhance the existing level of bilateral trade.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion.