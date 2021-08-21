UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Being Transformed Into Clean & Green Country: Dr Ishrat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:17 PM

Pakistan being transformed into clean & green country: Dr Ishrat

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain said that all available resources have been mobilized to transform Pakistan into a clean and green country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain said that all available resources have been mobilized to transform Pakistan into a clean and green country.

Speaking at a tree plantation ceremony at DC Complex here on Saturday, he highlighted the benefits of planting trees and said that it was the only way to provide a pollution free environment to the coming generations.

He said that maximum trees were vital for environmental protection and the government would leave no stone unturned to control the environmental pollution through different preventative measures including tree plantation.

Dr Ishrat urged the people to realize the importance of tree plantation and play their active role in making 'Plant for Pakistan Programme' a total success.

He said that only planting a tree was not enough as optimum care was also imperative for ensuring survival of a planted sampling.

He also directed the officers of the district government to plant maximum trees at available spaces in their offices.

Earlier, Dr Ishrat Hussain had a meeting with officers of local administration in DC Office and discussed various matters and issues for institutional reforms.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Afifa Shajia and other officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Rawalpindi

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 Dist admin retrieves state land

Dist admin retrieves state land

2 minutes ago
 Taliban to Decide on Structure of Future Afghan Go ..

Taliban to Decide on Structure of Future Afghan Government Over Next 2 Weeks - S ..

4 minutes ago
 Rain-wind-thundershower forecast in Islamabad, KP, ..

Rain-wind-thundershower forecast in Islamabad, KP, Kashmir, GB, Punjab

4 minutes ago
 President promulgates Ordinance for establishing F ..

President promulgates Ordinance for establishing Federal Government Properties M ..

4 minutes ago
 One Third of Investment Projects in Russia's Arcti ..

One Third of Investment Projects in Russia's Arctic Related to Tourism, Food - M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.