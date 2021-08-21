Pakistan being transformed into clean & green country: Dr Ishrat

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain said that all available resources have been mobilized to transform Pakistan into a clean and green country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain said that all available resources have been mobilized to transform Pakistan into a clean and green country.

Speaking at a tree plantation ceremony at DC Complex here on Saturday, he highlighted the benefits of planting trees and said that it was the only way to provide a pollution free environment to the coming generations.

He said that maximum trees were vital for environmental protection and the government would leave no stone unturned to control the environmental pollution through different preventative measures including tree plantation.

Dr Ishrat urged the people to realize the importance of tree plantation and play their active role in making 'Plant for Pakistan Programme' a total success.

He said that only planting a tree was not enough as optimum care was also imperative for ensuring survival of a planted sampling.

He also directed the officers of the district government to plant maximum trees at available spaces in their offices.

Earlier, Dr Ishrat Hussain had a meeting with officers of local administration in DC Office and discussed various matters and issues for institutional reforms.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Afifa Shajia and other officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.