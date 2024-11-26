Pakistan, Belarus agree on early realization of bilateral accords in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday agreed on the early realization of bilateral accords to enhance cooperation in trade, agriculture, food, defence and technology to monetize the decades-old political bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, addressing a joint press stakeout following their bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks, said that both sides had reached an agreement to solidify the understanding reached between the two leaders and convert them into agreements by February next year.

Earlier, both leaders witnessed the exchange of important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), encompassing cooperation in environmental protection, disaster management, halal trade, audit institutions, financial intelligence sharing, vocational education and science & technology.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the "Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus for 2025-2027," which outlines a strategic framework for enhancing economic ties through high-level meetings, inter-governmental commissions, and targeted collaborative initiatives.

Talking to the media, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to the closeness between Pakistan and Belarus and said that in their "productive" bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks, they discussed the cooperation in multiple sectors including commerce, tourism, defence, food and others.

He lauded President Lukashenko's commitment to turning the bilateral understandings into practical agreements and actions.

The prime minister told the media that the two sides would sit together later in the day to finalise the roadmap for cooperation in agriculture, joint ventures, mining and minerals, IT and possibilities for heavy machinery manufacturing. This will follow another discussion in Minsk to finalize and make arrangements for agreements to be signed in February next year by him and President Lukashenko to convert them into concert actions.

The prime minister said that their meeting also featured a discussion on the heart-wrenching situation in Gaza where 45,000 people had been killed while the ceasefire could not yet take place despite the UN resolutions and the ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Expressing gratitude to the Belarusian president for the Kashmir cause, he said global peace would remain a far cry until the issues were resolved.

In his remarks, President Lukashenko said both sides discussed the ways to realize the MoUs signed bytwo sides and also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz's vision and approach to turning the bilateral understanding into actions.

He said Pakistan and Belarus had decades-old political and diplomatic relations which necessitated to monetise these ties for the benefit of the two peoples and utilise immense potential.

He expressed his country's willingness to share technology with Pakistan in different areas of expertise and also assured support to work on the agreed areas of cooperation.