Open Menu

Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Cooperate For Strengthening Of Justice System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate for strengthening of justice system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to share experiences and cooperate for betterment of law and justice system through digitalization, capacity building for prosecutors and attorneys, legal education and awareness and legislative drafting.

A meeting between Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister of Justice for Belarus, Kovalenko Evgeny took place on Monday. The meeting was marked by a spirit of warmth and mutual respect, as both leaders expressed their ardent desire to further fortify the existing bilateral relations between the nations.

The Belarusian Minister elaborated on the purview and mandate of the Ministry of Justice in Belarus, highlighting the potential for a bilateral accord. The key discussion points included digitalization of the legal system, capacity building for prosecutors and attorneys, legal education and awareness, legislative drafting and international cooperation, exchange of Bar councils/associates, International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC), and Case Assignment and Management System (CAMS).

The meeting yielded significant outcomes, including an invitation extended by the Minister of Justice for Belarus to the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Pakistan, and his team to visit Belarus, which was warmly reciprocated. The Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Pakistan, provided a comprehensive briefing on previous treaties and MOUs, laying the groundwork for future cooperation.

Both Ministers expressed enthusiasm for collaboration in legal education and exchange of Bar councils/associates, and explored potential areas for future collaboration in IMAC and CAMS. The meeting concluded with a unanimous vote of thanks, as both dignitaries expressed their profound appreciation for the productive dialogue and warm hospitality.

As a symbol of their mutual esteem, the Ministers exchanged commemorative Shields and memos, sealing their commitment to furthering the bilateral relationship between their nations. With a shared vision for a brighter future, the meeting marked the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan-Belarus relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Vote Visit Belarus Share

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

36 minutes ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

49 minutes ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

3 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

4 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

4 hours ago
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

6 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan