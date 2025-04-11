Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Areas
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Belarus on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas including agriculture, food security, industries, trade, and defence.
During a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko here, the two sides also agreed to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus to contribute to nation-building efforts of Belarus. A comprehensive strategy in this regard will be formulated soon.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to jointly work for the manufacturing of the agriculture machinery. Similarly, it was also agreed to expand cooperation in manufacturing of electric buses and food security.
Furthermore, the two leaders also reiterated their resolve to boost defense and business to business cooperation. The two sides discussed matters relating to trade, investment and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the recent progress on all aspects of the bilateral relations.
The prime minister said that a significant progress in various sectors was made after the eighth meeting of Pak-Belarus joint ministerial commission held last year and visit of Pakistan's inter-ministerial delegation to Belarus.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his social media post on X highlighting his meeting with the Belarusian President said "We reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral cooperation, including political, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts".
"Highlights of our talks included the agreement to send over 150,000 highly skilled Pakistani workers to contribute to nation-building efforts in Belarus; enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security; and potential joint ventures in the manufacturing of electric buses and agricultural machinery—steps that will help transform our enduring bond of friendship into a lasting partnership", he added.
He added "President Lukashenko and I share a strong desire to continue elevating Pakistan-Belarus cooperation to new and greater heights".
