Open Menu

Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations agreed to enhance cooperation in all issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations agreed to enhance cooperation in all issues of mutual interest.

The sixth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Belarus was held here. Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistani side while the Belarusian side was headed by the First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Lukashevich, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations covering political relations, high-level engagement and dialogue, trade and investment, military and security cooperation, education, and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including at the United Nations, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Ambassador Sergei Lukashevich also called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

Bilateral areas of cooperation and important regional and global developments were discussed.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations Education Europe Belarus Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Paki ..

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Tajikistan through enhan ..

2 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnes ..

Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..

8 minutes ago
 3 drowned in Jehlum stream

3 drowned in Jehlum stream

3 minutes ago
 Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for co ..

Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of ..

3 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in ..

Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city

3 minutes ago
 Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling ac ..

Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on re ..

3 minutes ago
No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violen ..

No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader

3 minutes ago
 Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha ta ..

Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha talks: EU envoy

15 seconds ago
 Training completed for New Gwadar International Ai ..

Training completed for New Gwadar International Airport in Hainan, China

17 seconds ago
 Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant ..

Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant forum: MD SIDB

20 seconds ago
 TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel

TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel

3 minutes ago
 SNGPL fulfills long-standing demand of Rawalpindi ..

SNGPL fulfills long-standing demand of Rawalpindi consumers

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan