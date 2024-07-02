Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Diverse Fields
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations agreed to enhance cooperation in all issues of mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations agreed to enhance cooperation in all issues of mutual interest.
The sixth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Belarus was held here. Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistani side while the Belarusian side was headed by the First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Lukashevich, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations covering political relations, high-level engagement and dialogue, trade and investment, military and security cooperation, education, and people-to-people contacts.
The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including at the United Nations, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Ambassador Sergei Lukashevich also called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.
Bilateral areas of cooperation and important regional and global developments were discussed.
The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.
The two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
