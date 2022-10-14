UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Hold Next JEC Session At Earliest

Published October 14, 2022

Pakistan, Belarus agree to hold next JEC session at earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to hold the next session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Economic Commission (JEC) at the earliest to boost bilateral economic engagement.

This was agreed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who met on the sidelines of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen friendly ties between Pakistan and Belarus by broadening interaction in all possible areas of cooperation.

While discussing regional issues, both leaders reiterated mutual desire to promote peace, stability and cooperation.

President Lukashenko said that Belarus would provide all possible support towards rehabilitation of people affected by the climate-induced floods, that had caused an unprecedented devastation in Pakistan.

The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. Two leadership-level interactions in a month reflect the keen desire on both sides to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

