Pakistan, Belarus agree to maintain momentum of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Belarus on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over their growing bilateral cooperation and agreed to maintain the momentum in all fields of mutual interest.

The views were agreed upon during the meeting of Pakistan's Additional Secretary (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tariq with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, in Minsk.

Additional Secretary was in Minsk for the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations with the Belarusian side, the Foreign Office said.

Additional Secretary briefed the Belarusian Foreign Minister on deliberations held during the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held on 27 July 2021.

He underscored the commitment of Pakistan's leadership to further broaden relations with Belarus in diverse areas including trade and investment, industry, defence, agriculture, education, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Additional Secretary conveyed an invitation by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the Belarusian foreign minister to visit Pakistan.