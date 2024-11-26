Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, institutional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction at the current positive trajectory of bilateral relations, agreed to maintain the momentum through regular high-level engagement and institutional cooperation.

The bilateral relations were discussed during the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is currently on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

The talks are reflective of the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus, according to a PM Office press release.

The two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as important regional and global developments.

The two leaders reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to the deepening of their political dialogue, strengthening inter-parliamentary exchanges and, in particular, enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Lukashenko also witnessed the exchange of several important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at fostering closer collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus in key sectors.

The agreements and MOUs encompassed cooperation in environmental protection, disaster management, halal trade, audit institutions, financial intelligence-sharing, vocational education and science & technology.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the "Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus for 2025-2027," which outlines a strategic framework for enhancing economic ties through high-level meetings, inter-governmental commissions, and targeted collaborative initiatives.

In the talks, both sides emphasised the importance of regional economic integration and connectivity, and agreed to improve the legal frameworks needed to facilitate bilateral economic collaboration.

The Belarusian president appreciated the efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz to take the bilateral relations to new dimensions and expressed his country's full cooperation in this regard.

He also invited PM Shehbaz to visit Belarus as it would further expand the relationship.

Accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that during his visit, the MoUs will be formalized into agreements. He also issued instructions to the ministers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible.