Pakistan, Belarus Agree To Promote Bilateral Ties Through High-level Exchanges, Institutional Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction at the current positive trajectory of bilateral relations, agreed to maintain the momentum through regular high-level engagement and institutional cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction at the current positive trajectory of bilateral relations, agreed to maintain the momentum through regular high-level engagement and institutional cooperation.
The bilateral relations were discussed during the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is currently on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.
The talks are reflective of the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus, according to a PM Office press release.
The two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as important regional and global developments.
The two leaders reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to the deepening of their political dialogue, strengthening inter-parliamentary exchanges and, in particular, enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Lukashenko also witnessed the exchange of several important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at fostering closer collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus in key sectors.
The agreements and MOUs encompassed cooperation in environmental protection, disaster management, halal trade, audit institutions, financial intelligence-sharing, vocational education and science & technology.
One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the "Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus for 2025-2027," which outlines a strategic framework for enhancing economic ties through high-level meetings, inter-governmental commissions, and targeted collaborative initiatives.
In the talks, both sides emphasised the importance of regional economic integration and connectivity, and agreed to improve the legal frameworks needed to facilitate bilateral economic collaboration.
The Belarusian president appreciated the efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz to take the bilateral relations to new dimensions and expressed his country's full cooperation in this regard.
He also invited PM Shehbaz to visit Belarus as it would further expand the relationship.
Accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that during his visit, the MoUs will be formalized into agreements.
He also issued instructions to the ministers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible.
Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko witnessed exchange of some 15 different memorandums of understanding, treaties and agreements intended to augment bilateral cooperation in different sectors.
The MoUs and Agreements signed between Belarus and Pakistan included roadmap for cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan, MoU between the Ministry of Commerce Pakistan and Ministry of Anti-Monopoly Regulation of Belarus on Electronic Commerce Cooperation, Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, MoU in field of accreditation between Pakistan National Accreditation Council of Pakistan and Republican Unitary Enterprise Belarus, and MoU on cooperation between the Committee of State Control of Belarus and Office of the Audit General of Pakistan.
It also included MoU between department of Financial Monitoring of the state control committee of Republic of Belarus and Financial Monitoring Unit Government of Pakistan, MoU between Pakistan Customs, FBR and State Customs Committee of Belarus, Agreement between National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Agreement between Govt. of Pakistan and Govt of Belarus on International Road Transport, MoU on cooperation in the field of Environmental protection between Ministry of Natural Resources Belarus and Ministry of Climate change Pakistan, MoU between Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus and NDMA Pakistan in fields of prevention and elimination of emergencies, MoU between NAVTTC Pakistan and Educational Institution of Belarus, Treaty between Republic of Belarus and Republic of Pakistan on extradition, MoU on cooperation between DRAP, Ministry of National Health Services Pakistan and Republican Unitary Enterprise Belarus for expertise and Tests in health services, and MoU for cooperation in Halal Trade between Pakistan Halal Authority Ministry of Science and technology and Belarusian Halal Standardisation and Certification Center of Belarus.
