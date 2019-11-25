Pakistan, Belarus emphasize to expand bilateral relations in multiple spheres

Pakistan and Belarus Monday emphasized to use the legislative bodies of two countries to create the necessary conditions for expanding bilateral relations and promoting mutual interests, primarily in the areas of industry, agriculture and pharmaceuticals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Belarus Monday emphasized to use the legislative bodies of two countries to create the necessary conditions for expanding bilateral relations and promoting mutual interests, primarily in the areas of industry agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

The bilateral ties were discussed during different interactions between Pakistani leaders and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas who was here on a working visit on November 25 to 26.

The deputy foreign minister of Belarus's visit is symbolic as both Pakistan and Belarus are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

Within the framework of the visit, the Belarusian deputy foreign minister was received by Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman of the Friendship Group with the Belarusian Parliament "Pakistan, Belarus" Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

In order to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue, the sides discussed the possibilities to organize mutual visits in 2020 by the heads of the legislative bodies of Belarus and Pakistan, as well as by the representatives of friendship groups.

At a meeting with Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood the interlocutors coordinated approaches to the further development of Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres, including preparations for bilateral events and mutual visits at various levels.

The deputy minister also met with the official representative of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan Jurabek Kirgizbekov to discuss how to intensify Belarus-Pakistan business cooperation with such methods as organization of forums and exchange of visits by the representatives of both business communities.

During his stay in Pakistan Andrei Dapkiunas took part in a number of ceremonies. In particular, the deputy minister handed over a facsimile edition "The Book Heritage of Francysk Skaryna" to the Belarus Information and Cultural Center at the National library of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also addressed the event.