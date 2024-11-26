Pakistan, Belarus leaders resolve for stronger bilateral trade, commerce ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting wherein the two sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral trade and commerce ties as well as mutually beneficial cooperation.

The prime minister, who warmly welcomed the Belarusian president at the PM House, said that Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with Belarus.

He expressed the hope that President Lukashenko's visit would help open up new avenues for bilateral cooperation and partnership.

The meeting featured discussion on political relations, trade and investment, defence cooperation and regional issues.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Belarus ties in all spheres during the last decade.

Prime Minister Shehbaz apprised the Belarusian president of his government's economic revival policy aimed at export-oriented growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.

President Lukashenko thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for the warm reception and hospitality.