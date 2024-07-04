Pakistan, Belarus reaffirm commitment to strengthen trade, economic ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Thursday noting positive growth in all aspects of their bilateral relations over the past decade reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and economic and trade relations.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here.

A wide range of topics, including political relationship, trade and investment, military cooperation and regional issues, were discussed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated President Lukashenko on Belarus' membership of the SCO underlining that this would further strengthen the organization.

He highlighted Pakistan's policy of economic revival through export-led growth, strengthening of public finances, and attracting investment from friendly countries.

The two leaders also discussed global and regional developments and reviewed progress on various aspects of work under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The prime minister shared Pakistan's efforts and desire for a peaceful and stable region.