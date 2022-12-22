Pakistan, Belarus to forge cooperation for disaster management

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation of the Republic of Belarus called on Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik on Thursday and assured full support from the Government of Belarus in the fields of disaster management training, exchange of experts, officials and students.

The Belarus delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Emergency Situation, Major General Bolotov Igor, including members Colonel Fesenka Siarhei, Lt Col Haishun Kanstantin of Internal services. Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa was also present during the meeting, a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) news release said.

The Chairman NDMA thanked the visiting delegation of Belarus and its government, for the humanitarian aid provided for flood affectees of Pakistan.

The NDMA chair also deliberated upon the need for cooperation among both countries in the field of disaster management specifically the exchange of experts for learning purposes from each other's experiences.

He stressed the need for devising an institutionalized mechanism at the regional level for dealing with the challenges posed owing to climate change.

Chairman NDMA also proposed to make an executive common group of regional stakeholders based on three basic components, i-e, the formation of academic group including think tanks and researchers, training of disaster managers on the latest technology-driven modules and collaboration of international partners to provide funds for the first two components.

He also informed the delegation that Pakistan is working on transforming its approach towards disaster management for being proactive rather than reactive.

Maj Gen Bolotov Igor head of the delegation, on behalf of President of the Belarus, expressed solidarity and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives owing to the devastating floods. The visiting delegation assured full support from the Government of Belarus in the fields of disaster management training, exchange of experts, officials and students.

Both sides agreed to work on aspects of key action areas of mutual cooperation and engagement during emergency response and disaster mitigation.

The officials at the end signed the handing and taking documents of relief assistance provided by the Belarus Government.