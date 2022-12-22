UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Belarus To Forge Cooperation For Disaster Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan, Belarus to forge cooperation for disaster management

A three-member delegation of the Republic of Belarus called on Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik on Thursday and assured full support from the Government of Belarus in the fields of disaster management training, exchange of experts, officials and students.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation of the Republic of Belarus called on Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik on Thursday and assured full support from the Government of Belarus in the fields of disaster management training, exchange of experts, officials and students.

The Belarus delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Emergency Situation, Major General Bolotov Igor, including members Colonel Fesenka Siarhei, Lt Col Haishun Kanstantin of Internal services. Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa was also present during the meeting, a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) news release said.

The Chairman NDMA thanked the visiting delegation of Belarus and its government, for the humanitarian aid provided for flood affectees of Pakistan.

The NDMA chair also deliberated upon the need for cooperation among both countries in the field of disaster management specifically the exchange of experts for learning purposes from each other's experiences.

He stressed the need for devising an institutionalized mechanism at the regional level for dealing with the challenges posed owing to climate change.

Chairman NDMA also proposed to make an executive common group of regional stakeholders based on three basic components, i-e, the formation of academic group including think tanks and researchers, training of disaster managers on the latest technology-driven modules and collaboration of international partners to provide funds for the first two components.

He also informed the delegation that Pakistan is working on transforming its approach towards disaster management for being proactive rather than reactive.

Maj Gen Bolotov Igor head of the delegation, on behalf of President of the Belarus, expressed solidarity and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives owing to the devastating floods. The visiting delegation assured full support from the Government of Belarus in the fields of disaster management training, exchange of experts, officials and students.

Both sides agreed to work on aspects of key action areas of mutual cooperation and engagement during emergency response and disaster mitigation.

The officials at the end signed the handing and taking documents of relief assistance provided by the Belarus Government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Flood Belarus From Government

Recent Stories

Man abducted, tortured to death

Man abducted, tortured to death

5 minutes ago
 Special attention being paid to research in medica ..

Special attention being paid to research in medical universities: Dr Yasmin

5 minutes ago
 Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky ..

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelenskyy's Speech at US Congress - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 EU gas price cap will be of limited use, say exper ..

EU gas price cap will be of limited use, say experts

5 minutes ago
 Health Minister inaugurates Breast Cancer Clinic a ..

Health Minister inaugurates Breast Cancer Clinic at LGH

11 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Russians Call 2022 Hard for Country, 5 ..

Over 80% of Russians Call 2022 Hard for Country, 52% Positive About Personal Res ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.