Pakistan, Belarus Vows To Further Strengthen Economic, Trade Ties
Published November 26, 2024 | 03:16 PM
PM Shehbaz Sharif and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko express satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.
This came during one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade.
In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Belarus.
He expressed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President will be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.
The Prime Minister informed the visiting dignitary about Pakistan's economic recovery policy, which focuses on export-led growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.
The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues.
Recent Stories
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training on fire safety, first aid held for students7 minutes ago
-
Smog crackdown: 56 shops sealed7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree on early realization of bilateral accords in multiple sectors7 minutes ago
-
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits D-Chowk to review security arrangements17 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Strongly Condemns Attack on Rangers and Police Personnel by Miscreant ..17 minutes ago
-
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest18 minutes ago
-
Muqam strongly condemns attack on Rangers, police personnel27 minutes ago
-
Economic stability contingent upon political stability: Sheikh27 minutes ago
-
Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden, Muslim Hands furnishes students with free regist ..47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, institutional cooper ..47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus leaders resolve for stronger bilateral trade, commerce ties57 minutes ago