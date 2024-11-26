Open Menu

Pakistan, Belarus Vows To Further Strengthen Economic, Trade Ties

Published November 26, 2024 | 03:16 PM

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko express satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.

This came during one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Belarus.

He expressed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President will be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister informed the visiting dignitary about Pakistan's economic recovery policy, which focuses on export-led growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues.

