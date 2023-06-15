The Second Session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Belgium was held here Thursday wherein two sides discussed collaboration at international forums, including at the United Nations and important regional and global developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Second Session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Belgium was held here Thursday wherein two sides discussed collaboration at international forums, including at the United Nations and important regional and global developments.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Muhammad Saleem while the Belgian delegation was led by Director General, Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belgium Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman," a Foreign Office press release said.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and set the agenda for bilateral engagement and cooperation for the next year.

The additional foreign secretary stressed the need for continued high-level engagement and dialogue between Pakistan and Belgium.

The two sides agreed to make Bilateral Political Consultations a regular annual feature of bilateral engagement. The next round of consultations will be held in Brussels next year at mutually convenient dates.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belgium. Pakistan remains committed to further expanding and deepening ties with Belgium in the areas of trade, investment, academic and cultural cooperation, tourism and labour mobility.