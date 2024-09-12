Open Menu

Pakistan, Belgium Explore Enhanced Cooperation In Labor Mobility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Faraz Zaidi, Pakistan's Chargé d'Affaires to the European Union, Brussels, and Luxembourg, met with Ambassador François Delhaye, Director of Bilateral Affairs for Asia Pacific at the Belgian Foreign Ministry.

During their discussion, they addressed significant bilateral matters and explored opportunities for collaboration, with a particular focus on labor mobility, as outlined in a press release.

