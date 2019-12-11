Pakistan Belgium have cordial ties : Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan values its relations with Belgium both bilaterally as well as within the context of the European Union

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan values its relations with Belgium both bilaterally as well as within the context of the European Union.He was talking to Ambassador of Belgium Philippe Bronchain, who called on him at Parliament House on Tuesday.The Chairman Senate said that bilateral relations are marked by convergence of views on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides need to intensify dialogue for strengthening cooperation, especially in economic, trade and tourism spheres. Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium is contributing to the economic and social life of Belgium and can act as a bridge between our two peoples.Sanjrani said that Pakistan has Parliamentary Friendship Groups with Belgium both at the Senate as well as the National Assembly.

High level interactions play an important role in improving bilateral relations. He said that the two countries have good Parliamentary interaction. Pakistan and Belgium have had regular interaction at parliamentary level as well as visits by Senators and Special Advisor.

"We may continue this trend of parliamentary cooperation.

He said that Belgian companies are encouraged to invest in Pakistan. Belgian investors can make use of the incentives provided by the Government in the field of renewable energy, tourism and the burgeoning hospitality industry of the country", he added.He emphasized that Pakistan jumped 28 places in the World Bank's ease of doing business index in 2019.

This has been achieved by streamlining and automating administrative procedures and resolving insolvency issues. The current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is not commensurate to the true potential.

Two sides may evolve strategies to give impetus to our economic relations. He said that security situation in Pakistan has remarkable improved which is evident from the fact that the UN has declared it a family station. The current government is focused on increasing tourism in the country. Many reforms have been undertaken to facilitate inflow of tourists.