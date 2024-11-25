Pakistan Believes In International Cooperation To Address Common Challenges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Senator Danesh Kumar on Monday said that Pakistan believed in international cooperation to address common global challenges.
Speaking at the 1st Plenary Session titled "Advancing Global Architecture of Peace, Peacebuilding, Reconciliation, and Tolerance: Synergy of Governments, Parliaments, and Civil Society" in Cambodia, he said, “Our collective efforts to promote peace and harmony hold great importance in a world divided by conflict and inequality.”
Highlighting the roles of various stakeholders, Senator Danesh Kumar noted that governments, parliaments, and civil society have distinct yet complementary responsibilities in fostering peaceful societies.
Senator Danesh Kumar and Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate, are representing Pakistan at the conference, according to a news release received here on Monday.
"In Pakistan, our journey toward peace and reconciliation is ongoing. Despite enormous human and economic losses due to terrorism, Pakistan remains committed to unity and understanding. We will continue our efforts to combat terrorism and restore social harmony," the Senator said, underscoring Pakistan's stance on peace building.
He urged governments and parliaments worldwide to adopt an inclusive approach to advance tolerance, stressing that education and dialogue are essential for fostering understanding.
Calling the session a valuable platform, he said, “This is a great opportunity to reflect on shared goals and responsibilities to ensure a peaceful future for current and future generations.”
In a related development, Senator Danesh Kumar and Misbah Khar signed the "Universal Peace Charter: For People and the Planet" during the event. He highlighted the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people connections and fostering mutual understanding.
The Pakistani delegation also held a meeting with the President of the Cambodian National Assembly, focusing on enhancing institutional cooperation and linkages between the two nations.
The President of the Cambodian National Assembly expressed gratitude to the Pakistani delegation for its active participation and strong stance during the conference.
