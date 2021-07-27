Pakistan believes in peaceful resolution of issues: Pervez

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said Pakistan believed in peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak met his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo at Dushanbe, said a news release here received.

Khattak expressed best wishes for the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan, and its people.

He highlighted that being neighbors of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Tajik Defence Minister assured his government's commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties.

Both sides appreciated the increased momentum of high level visits and vowed to further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak assured that Pakistan will endeavour to meet the defence equipment needs of Tajik Armed Forces.

