Pakistan believes in religious tolerance, brotherhood: Saleem Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Wednesday that Hazrat Isa (AS) gave message of love, peace and tolerance.

In his message issued here on occasion of Christmas he said, "Pakistan believes in religious tolerance, brotherhood besides protecting rights of minorities."

He said that Christian community living in the country had played great role in development of Pakistan adding that the community had proved their mettle in different fields of life as well.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor in his message regarding Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary said that father of the nation due to his vision and leadership qualities materialized the dream of making separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said, "Quaid's golden principles of faith, unity and discipline are beacon of light for us."

Sardar Saleem Haider said that there was a need to make a pledge that justice and equality had to be ensured in the country as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He emphasized on forging unity to ensure development and prosperity of the country besides setting aside all kind of differences.