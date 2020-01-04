Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis irrespective of faith whereas India is burning in flames of religious bigotry: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis irrespective of their religions and faith, whereas India was burning in flames of hatred and religious bigotry.

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis irrespective of their religions and faith, whereas India was burning in flames of hatred and religious bigotry.

In a tweet, the SAPM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is becoming cradle of peace and tolerance as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.

She said in Pakistan there was no discrimination on the basis of colour, caste or religion and all minorities love Pakistan as their rights were fully protected.

All minorities were free to practice their religion, the constitution is guarantor of their rights and white colour in national flag represented them, she said adding that islam respected all religions.

She said Kartarpur corridor was a shining example of inter-faith harmony and manifestation of Pakistan being torch bearer of peace and tranquility. She said it was unfortunate that India, created in the name of secularism was burning in flames of religious bias and hatred and all minorities were protesting.

She said through National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), discriminatory steps were being taken to deprive the minorities of Indian nationality.

The SAPM said Indian society was now in the grip of Hindutva ideology. She said India of Gandhi and Nehru was dying as minorities in "Hindutva-stan" were being tortured and victimized.