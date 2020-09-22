UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Benefiting Immensely From Use Of Nuclear Technology: PAEC Chairman

Pakistan benefiting immensely from use of nuclear technology: PAEC Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said Pakistan was benefiting immensely from the use of nuclear technology.

The chairman was addressing the 64th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference (GC) which is being held in Vienna these days from September 21, 2020.

He said that Pakistan has a mutual and beneficial relationship with IAEA.

In a video recorded national statement, PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem congratulated Ambassador Azzeddine Farhane on his election to become the President of the 64th GC and assured him and the IAEA of Pakistan's full support and cooperation.

Muhammad Naeem stated that nuclear energy could play a key role in fighting climate change and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as a clean, affordable and reliable source.

He told the audience that two 1100 Megawatt Nuclear Power Plants were near completion and were expected to be connected to the national grid by the next year.

The PAEC Chairman highlighted the role of commission in generating electricity through nuclear power plants, while also helping Pakistan to attain socio-economic development goals outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through application of nuclear technology in diverse fields like Agriculture, Healthcare, Engineering and Manufacturing, Human Resource Development and many more.

The chairman thanked the IAEA for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also stated that many diseases could be diagnosed and treated by utilizing nuclear technology.

He further stated that Pakistan was committed to the goal of women empowerment and was offering fellowships at PIEAS under the Madam Marie Curie Fellowship Program which has been launched by DG IAEA.

PIEAS was a leading university in the field of nuclear technology in Pakistan and was recently designated as an IAEA Collaboration Centre.

On the issue of nuclear security, the chairman stated that Pakistan considered it as a national responsibility and that Pakistan has developed a comprehensive and stringent safety and security regime which was regularly reviewed and upgraded in accordance with IAEA's guidelines.

He thanked the IAEA for the continued support and mutual cooperation and hoped that this cooperation would expand further in future.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many delegates were attending the event through video link.

During the first day of the conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the role of the IAEA in the monitoring and verification of nuclear activities across the globe.

He also highlighted various steps taken by the IAEA to help Member States contain the spread of COVID-19 such as providing testing kits etc.

