UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Biggest Beneficiary Of King Salman Humanitarian Aid Agency: Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:56 PM

Pakistan biggest beneficiary of King Salman Humanitarian aid agency: report

Pakistan is one of the largest recipient of assistance from the Saudi-based international aid agency, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and has received $117.6 million in aid since 2005 according to a report published by the organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan is one of the largest recipient of assistance from the Saudi-based international aid agency, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and has received $117.6 million in aid since 2005 according to a report published by the organization. With one of the largest humanitarian aid budgets in the world, KSRelief has been working in 44 countries, and after Yemen, Palestine, Syria and Somalia, Pakistan is the biggest beneficiary of the organization's aid money and humanitarian operations.

KSRelief has completed 84 projects in Pakistan in the fields of education, healthcare, water, sanitation, hygiene, emergency camps and community support that have cost roughly $100 million in the last 14 years, the report said. It has also completed 22 food security projects in the country during the same period.

"We have joined hands together with our Pakistani brothers by working with them in times of need and will keep on doing so in the future as well," Dr Khalid Mohammed Alothmani, Director for KSRelief Pakistan, was quoted as saying by Arab news.

The organization has spent nearly $68 million solely on emergency disaster relief efforts in Pakistan, mainly in areas devastated by natural calamities.But apart from relief efforts, KSRelief's aid to Pakistan has also focused on education and school infrastructure in mostly rural establishments across the country, at a cost of $7.8 million and benefiting an estimated 13,000 students.

"KSRelief gave us furniture for 700 students," said Ghulam Yaseen, principal of Government middle School Village Gujji in Layyah district of southern Punjab.

� "They constructed a new building, and none of the schools in our district has such infrastructure," he said.

Aid has also been given for healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene improvement- projects estimated to benefit as many as 900,000 people, according to the KSRelief report.

"Our basic health unit lacked important medical equipment and beds," said Dr Rabia Bibi who manages a healthcare facility in a remote village of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.

"In 2017, KSRelief gave us new equipment, including ultrasound, X-ray and ECG machines...12 beds for patients, operation lights, oxygen cylinders, and other necessary equipment." "We were only catering to a few patients due to a lack of facilities," Bibi said, but added that only a few serious cases were now referred to the bigger city hospitals and most were treated in-house.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have enjoyed historically strong ties and Riyadh has played a vital role in recent years in rebuilding and relief efforts inside Pakistan after natural calamities.

Aftermath of the 2005 earthquake in northern Pakistan and Kashmir, where an estimated 90,000 people lost their lives and 3.5 million were rendered homeless, the Saudi government provided a grant of $10 million.�After the 2010-11 floods, where a reported 20 million people were directly affected, the government gave a $170 million grant.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Earthquake World Syria Palestine Education Punjab Water Yemen Riyadh Saudi Dera Ghazi Khan Same Money 2017 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Arab

Recent Stories

University of Sargodha (UoS) opens facilitation ce ..

1 minute ago

Putin hosts Modi at start of Far East Economic For ..

1 minute ago

No teaching hospital in Punjab being privatised: P ..

1 minute ago

Comprehensive arrangement made to maintain peace d ..

7 minutes ago

World must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, India Pledge to Continue Trade, Economic C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.