Pakistan Blocks Wikipedia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Wikipedia online encyclopedia has been blocked in Pakistan because it did not remove offensive content as requested by the country's authorities, Bloomberg reports.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Wikipedia was not complying with its order to remove certain unlawful content.

Some of the content was still available on Wikipedia after the expiry of a 48-hour deadline, PTA spokesperson Malahat Obaid told Bloomberg by phone on Friday, saying that, because the platform failed to remove "sacrilegious" content, it was being blocked.

PTA could consider unblocking Wikipedia if the content in question is removed completely, Malahat Obaid said.

PTA is now discussing the issue with Wikipedia officials.