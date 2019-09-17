Pakistan Board of Minerals asked to submit comprehensive report on salt export

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Tuesday directed the Pakistan Board of Minerals to submit a detailed report about the export of indigenous salt to the neighbouring country on lower prices

The petitioner Raja Sana Ul Haq Satti through his counsel alleged that the board was selling salt to the India at the rate of 35 piasa per kg while to the citizens of the country at the rate of Rs45 per kg.

He said the same salt, the India was exporting to the European market after value addition at the rate of 300 Euro.

Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza heard the case and asked the Pakistan Board of Minerals to submit a comprehensive report and adjourned the hearing.