Pakistan Book Corner inaugurated at University of Dosso, Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Ali Sirohey on Saturday visited University of Dosso in Dosso Province of Republic of Niger.

During the visit, the ambassador presided over the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan Book Corner. The ceremony was conducted at Governor House Dosso. Governor Dosso, Chief Secretary, Rector, Registrar of the university and other faculty members warmly received the Pakistani envoy.

Ambassador of Pakistan in his speech informed the audience about Pakistan-Niger education Corridor.

He highlighted embassy scholarship and internship program for young graduates. He further informed about cooperation in health sector and arrival of a team of Pakistani doctors to establish free eye medical camp and surgeries in different regions including Dosso province.

Governor Dosso Ousman appreciated ambassador of Pakistan's personal efforts in helping Niger in different sectors.

Professor Koura, Rector Dosso University thanked Ambassador of Pakistan on opening of Pakistan Book Corner in Dosso University. He wished to increase mutual cooperation including cooperation in educational sector, matters pertaining to scholarships and others. Ambassador of Pakistan assured him full assistance and cooperation for enhancing educational relations between the two sides.