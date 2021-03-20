UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Book Corner Inaugurated At University Of Dosso, Niger

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan Book Corner inaugurated at University of Dosso, Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Ali Sirohey on Saturday visited University of Dosso in Dosso Province of Republic of Niger.

During the visit, the ambassador presided over the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan Book Corner. The ceremony was conducted at Governor House Dosso. Governor Dosso, Chief Secretary, Rector, Registrar of the university and other faculty members warmly received the Pakistani envoy.

Ambassador of Pakistan in his speech informed the audience about Pakistan-Niger education Corridor.

He highlighted embassy scholarship and internship program for young graduates. He further informed about cooperation in health sector and arrival of a team of Pakistani doctors to establish free eye medical camp and surgeries in different regions including Dosso province.

Governor Dosso Ousman appreciated ambassador of Pakistan's personal efforts in helping Niger in different sectors.

Professor Koura, Rector Dosso University thanked Ambassador of Pakistan on opening of Pakistan Book Corner in Dosso University. He wished to increase mutual cooperation including cooperation in educational sector, matters pertaining to scholarships and others. Ambassador of Pakistan assured him full assistance and cooperation for enhancing educational relations between the two sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Visit Young Dosso Niger

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for operation and maintenance ..

56 minutes ago

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accu ..

2 hours ago

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

2 hours ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

2 hours ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

2 hours ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.