Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel

Chief Scientist Biotechnology Dr. Qamar Shakeel said that Pakistan has succeeded in increasing its per-acre wheat yield by taking benefit from modern agricultural research at global level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chief Scientist Biotechnology Dr. Qamar Shakeel said that Pakistan has succeeded in increasing its per-acre wheat yield by taking benefit from modern agricultural research at global level.

Speaking at the Annual Wheat Planning meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, he said that Pakistan has attained 7th place among top wheat producing countries in the world with annual production of 28.98 million tons.

He described the introduction of new wheat varieties resistant to water scarcity and high temperatures as a landmark achievement of Pakistani agricultural scientists in the face of climate change challenges.

He said that AARI departments have so far introduced more than 715 crop varieties which are contributing more than Rs.200 billion annually to the national agriculture sector.

Innovation in biotechnology and field research is imperative in boosting food security and making agriculture sustainable, he added.

Chief Scientist Wheat Research Institute (WRI) Dr. Javed Ahmed while briefing the participants said AARI scientists would conduct 83 experiments this year by focusing on new wheat varieties and innovative production technologies to cater to dietary needs of the growing population.

He said that small farmers often rely on home-preserved seeds which reduce yields. He urged Punjab Seed Corporation, private seed companies and extension officials to deliver modern production technologies at doorsteps of the farmers so as to increase agri productivity.

He said that last year AARI had supplied 350,000 tons of pre-basic wheat seed to seed corporations, private companies and progressive growers.

With favorable weather, guidance to farmers and their hard work, Punjab achieved higher yields while some progressive farmers produced more than 80 maunds per acre wheat production in competitions, he added.

Dr. Javed stressed the importance of balanced fertilizer use and said that bio-fertilizers not only restore soil fertility but also increase wheat yields while lowering production costs and reducing pollution.

Researchers Muhammad Owais, Hammad Tanveer, Iqra Ghafoor, and Muhammad Abdullah underlined that wheat contributes over 80 percent of Pakistan’s total output from Punjab and it is crucial for national food security.

They recommended the farmers to adopt newly approved varieties such as Falak-2024, Sawera-2024, Urooj-2022, Durum-2021, Dilkash-2020, Bhakkar Star, Fakhar-e-Bhakkar, Nawab, Nishan and Akbar-2019 (Pakistan’s first zinc-fortified wheat) along with certified barley seeds like Pearl-2021, Jo-2021 and Talbina.

Under the national plan for enhancing wheat production, the approved seed varieties along with herbicides and modern machinery including seeders are being provided to the farmers on subsidy to secure higher per-acre yield and ensure agricultural self-sufficiency, they added.

Renowned agriculture scientists including Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman, Dr. Makhdoom Hussain, Chief Scientist AZRI Bhakkar Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Chief Scientist Pulses Department Dr. Khalid Hussain, Director Research Dr. Qurban Ali, Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Dr. Asif Ali, Principal Scientist Horticulture Department Malik Mohsin Abbas, Chief Scientist Postharvest Department Dr. Abrar Ahmed, Chief Scientist BARI Chakwal Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Scientist Bahawalpur Dr. Khalid Mehmood, professors and experts from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), University of Agriculture Sargodha and GC University Faisalabad, National Wheat Coordinator of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Islamabad, representatives of private seed companies, farmers’ organizations and others were also present in the meeting.