Pakistan, Bosnia Agree To Increase Bilateral Ties In Diverse Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

The two foreign Ministers discussed mutual collaboration through high-level exchanges, trade and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2022) Pakistan and Bosnia have agreed to amplify magnitude of their bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Bosnian counterpart Dr. Bisera Turkovic in Bali, Indonesia.

The two foreign Ministers discussed mutual collaboration through high-level exchanges, trade and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the need to reform international financial institutions for better and equitable dispensation of financial resources.

Speaking at 15th Bali Democracy forum in Indonesia, he said sustainable development is possible only through continuity of democratic system and traditions.

The Foreign Minister said democracy is the foundation of an emancipated society and Pakistan has always been striving and will keep striving for a people’s centric democracy.

He said the democracy of fiction is to be replaced with the democracy of truth.

