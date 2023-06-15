Pakistan, Bosnia enjoy historic, friendly ties: Bilawal

Ambassador of Bosnia Herzegovina Sakib Foric paid a farewell call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday and exchanged views on bilateral relations

The minister said Pakistan and Bosnia Herzegovina enjoyed historic and friendly relations.

He appreciated the services of the Bosnian ambassador for enhancing relations between the two countries, during his stay in Pakistan.