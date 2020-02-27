UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Bosnia Enjoys Bilateral Ties:Ijaz Shah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:19 PM

Pakistan-Bosnia enjoys bilateral ties:Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met Ambassador of Bosnia Sakib Forik at the Ministry of Interior and discussed bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met Ambassador of Bosnia Sakib Forik at the Ministry of Interior and discussed bilateral ties.

The Minister said both the countries have always enjoyed good terms.

He said that improving visa facilities was one of our top priority and we have successfully executed it to a greater extent, said a press release.

About the illegal immigrants, the Minister said we were in process to eliminating this problem. We have improved security checks at the airport and introduction of E-Passport is also on cards to ensure that no one could travel on faked documents.

The Bosnian Ambassador thanked Minister for his time and positive response to discussed matters. He also hoped that mutual cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthen over time.

Related Topics

Visa Top Airport

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

6 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah explores cultural cooperation opportun ..

1 hour ago

House job training starts in CMCH Larkana from Mar ..

2 minutes ago

Three Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib

2 minutes ago

DG reiterates NAB's resolve to end corruption by c ..

2 minutes ago

MoHR achieves targets successfully under National ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.