Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The second round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina was held here on Friday, where the two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further develop and deepen political, trade, economic, social, humanitarian relations.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistani side, while the Bosnian side was led by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Edin Dilberovic.

During the meeting, important regional and global developments came under discussion.

In an atmosphere of high trust and mutual understanding, the two sides comprehensively reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Dilberovic also called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.